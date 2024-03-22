Colorado star KJ Simpson's corner jumper that touched practically every part of the rim before dropping through nylon was the difference in a thrilling first-round victory over the Gators. Walter Clayton Jr. halfcourt heave at the buzzer never came close for the Gators, and the Buffaloes advance with a 102-100 win. Clayton tied the game with a 3-pointer on Florida's previous possession before Simpson hit the go-ahead shot.

Florida trailed by 10 with less than four minutes left before buckets began falling. Clayton then made a 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining that cut the deficit down to three.

Simpson scored a game-high 23 points, and big man Eddie Lampkin added 21. The Pac-12 improved to 5-0 in the NCAA Tournament with this win and all four teams who made the field are moving on to the second round. Florida ends its season with a 24-12 record in Year 2 of the Todd Golden era.

The Buffaloes will see No. 2 seed Marquette in the second round on Sunday in Dallas. The winner of that game gets either No. 14 seed Oakland or No. 11 seed NC State in the Sweet 16 next week.

Pac-12 Tournament champion Oregon knocked off South Carolina 87-73 in an 11-over-6 win on Thursday. 2-seed Arizona handled business in an 85-65 win over 15-seed Long Beach State, and 7-seed Washington State continued its magical season with a 66-61 victory over 10-seed Drake.