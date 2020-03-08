NCAA Tournament printable bracket 2020: Print your March Madness bracket for the NCAA Championship
How to print and fill out your own official NCAA Tournament bracket
There is nothing like the delicate beauty and perfect power of a printed bracket.
And you've come to the right place to get it. Below, you'll find a viewable/printable 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket courtesy of us: CBS Sports. We are synonymous with the NCAA Tournament and we wanted to make sure, well in advance of Selection Sunday, that you had copious opportunities to print out the most perfect assembly in sports.
Brackets on brackets on brackets.
Click below to print this puppy out. You can also have it handy for reference on your phone, tablet, laptop or desktop. Believe me when I tell you: we will have you covered and ready every minute the bracket has an update. And you'll want to be in the mix with our Bracket Games as well.
Print it out, make sure you have it handy in time for the Selection Show on March 15 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. We'll also be streaming an expanded selection show, complete with picks, reaction, coaching interviews and next-level analysis, on CBS Sports HQ.
March is here, and the NCAA Tournament is days away. The best month of the year has arrived.
Click here to enlarge and print the official 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket.
-
