NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness scores, results, game times, dates

Well, the NCAA Tournament is already a win, since we can all say we saw something that's never happened before. UMBC became the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed when it beat Virginia on Friday, and March Madness has reached a new level of insanity. There will be plenty more in store on Saturday with some great matchups throughout the day, so be sure to look through the schedule below and pick out the games you want to watch.

We've got everything you need to know so you can go full Neo in "The Matrix" and just binge on March Madness coverage. Here's the full tourney schedule and we'll be updating results from each game here.

NCAA Tournament Schedule

(All times Eastern)

First Four: Tuesday, March 13

First Four: Wednesday, March 14

First round: Thursday, March 15

First round: Friday, March 16

Second round: Saturday, March 17

12:10 p.m. -- No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 9 Alabama (CBS)



Approx. 2:40 p.m. -- No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Rhode Island (CBS)

5:15 p.m. -- No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Buffalo (CBS)



6:10 p.m. -- No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago (TNT)

7:10 p.m. -- No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Seton Hall (TBS)



Approx. 7:45 p.m. -- No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ohio St. (CBS)

Approx. 8:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Florida (TNT)



Approx. 9:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Houston (TBS)

Second round: Sunday, March 18

12:10 p.m. -- No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 10 Butler (CBS)



Approx. 2:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan St. vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)

5:15 p.m. -- No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Rhode Island (CBS)



6:10 p.m. -- No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Nevada (TNT)

7:10 p.m. -- No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Clemson (TBS)



Approx. 7:45 p.m. -- No. 9 Kansas St. vs. No. 16 UMBC (truTV)

Approx. 8:40 p.m. -- No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 9 Florida St. (TNT)



Approx. 9:40 p.m. -- No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Marshall (TBS)

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22

7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

Sweet 16: Friday, March 23

7:00 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



7:15 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

9:30 p.m. -- Second round winners (CBS)



9:45 p.m. -- Second round winners (TBS)

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24

6:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)



8:30 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (TBS)

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25

2:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)



4:55 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)

Final Four: Saturday, March 31

6:00 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)



8:30 p.m. -- Elite Eight winners (TBS)



National Championship: Monday, April 2