Radford downs LIU Brooklyn for its first NCAA tourney win

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 13, 2018

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Travis Fields Jr. and Ed Polite Jr. each scored 13 points to lift Radford to its first-ever NCAA Tournament win, 71-61 over LIU Brooklyn in the First Four on Tuesday night.

Carlik Jones added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Highlanders, who move on to face No. 1 seed Villanova on Thursday in Pittsburgh. Radford, the Big South champion, is making its third tournament appearance and first since 2009.

LIU Brooklyn stayed within striking distance for much of the game and got to within a point with five minutes left, but a 9-1 surge by the Highlanders allowed them to close it out.

The Blackbirds went without a field goal in the last seven minutes of the game and shot 30.4 percent in the second half. Both teams were plagued by turnovers.

Jashaun Agosto scored 16 points and Raiquan Clark added 14 for LIU Brooklyn, which is winless in seven trips to the tournament.

Radford led 30-28 at the end of a sloppy first half after leading by as many as nine. The Blackbirds scored 11 of their points on nine turnovers by Radford but were just 3 for 13 from beyond the 3-point line in the half.

BIG PICTURE

LIU Brooklyn: Got hot in the Northeast Conference tournament but couldn't sustain it on the big stage, shooting just 38 percent compared to 47.5 percent for Radford.

Radford: At times the Highlanders looked like they didn't want it, either, but they played better in the second half on the back of Jones, who had seven assists to go with his double-double.

UP NEXT

LIU Brooklyn: On to next season.

Radford: Faces No. 1 seed Villanova in the first round of the tournament on Thursday.

---

Key Players
J. Agosto
3 G
E. Polite Jr.
24 F
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
40.4 Field Goal % 47.9
32.7 Three Point % 28.2
75.5 Free Throw % 72.7
  Defensive rebound by Raul Frias 3.0
  Tristan Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Carlik Jones 34.0
  Jamall Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
+ 1 Ed Polite Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Ed Polite Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Personal foul on Raiquan Clark 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Ed Polite Jr. 44.0
  Julian Batts missed 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Julian Batts 55.0
  Ed Polite Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 55.0
Team Stats
Points 61 71
Field Goals 19-50 (38.0%) 28-59 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 7-26 (26.9%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 16-23 (69.6%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 38
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 26 27
Team 2 3
Assists 13 17
Steals 3 6
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 19 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Agosto G
16 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
24
E. Polite Jr. F
13 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 16 LIU-Brooklyn 18-17 283361
home team logo 16 Radford 23-12 304171
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo 16 LIU-Brooklyn 18-17 77.5 PPG 40.7 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo 16 Radford 23-12 67.4 PPG 37.8 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
3
J. Agosto G 11.7 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.1 APG 39.9 FG%
11
T. Fields Jr. G 6.1 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.2 APG 38.1 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Agosto G 16 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
11
T. Fields Jr. G 13 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
38.0 FG% 47.5
26.9 3PT FG% 35.3
69.6 FT% 69.2
LIU-Brooklyn
Starters
J. Agosto
R. Clark
J. Batts
J. Hernandez
J. van Sauers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Agosto 36 16 6 7 1 0 1 1 5/9 0/2 6/8 0 6
R. Clark 25 14 4 1 1 0 3 5 3/6 1/1 7/10 1 3
J. Batts 33 13 8 2 0 0 1 1 4/9 3/7 2/2 0 8
J. Hernandez 35 8 2 3 0 0 6 4 3/11 1/5 1/2 1 1
J. van Sauers 15 3 3 0 0 0 0 4 1/3 1/3 0/1 1 2
Bench
Z. Coleman
J. Robinson
R. Frias
E. Penn
G. Cisse
A. Bradley
S. Hicks
C. Owens Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Coleman 23 7 3 0 0 0 3 2 3/9 1/5 0/0 1 2
J. Robinson 26 0 3 0 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3
R. Frias 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
E. Penn 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Cisse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Owens Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 30 13 3 0 15 19 19/50 7/26 16/23 4 26
Radford
Starters
E. Polite Jr.
C. Jones
D. Hicks
C. Bradford
R. Phillips
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Polite Jr. 35 13 12 4 2 0 1 3 3/10 0/1 7/8 3 9
C. Jones 38 12 11 7 2 0 3 2 6/14 0/3 0/1 2 9
D. Hicks 26 11 2 1 2 0 2 5 4/9 2/5 1/2 0 2
C. Bradford 23 4 3 1 0 0 1 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
R. Phillips 21 4 3 1 0 2 2 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 1
Bench
T. Fields Jr.
D. Holland
C. Tanner
D. Bolstad
J. Cousin
D. Cooper
L. Butts IV
T. Owens
J. Caldwell
A. Saunders
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Fields Jr. 24 13 0 2 0 0 1 0 5/6 3/3 0/0 0 0
D. Holland 17 9 3 0 0 0 1 4 4/7 0/0 1/2 1 2
C. Tanner 7 3 0 1 0 0 2 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0
D. Bolstad 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Cousin 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Cooper 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Butts IV 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 35 17 6 2 13 23 28/59 6/17 9/13 8 27
NCAA BB Scores