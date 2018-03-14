CUSE
ARIZST

No Text

Last-in Syracuse rallies for 60-56 win over Arizona State

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 14, 2018

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Freshman Oshae Brissett had a double-double and led Syracuse's second-half comeback, and the Orange - the last team to make the NCAA Tournament - held on for a 60-56 victory over Arizona State on Wednesday night in the First Four.

The 11th-seeded Orange plays No. 6 seed TCU (21-11) on Friday in Detroit in the Midwest Region.

Syracuse (21-13) had to sweat out Selection Sunday and wound up as the last one to make the bracket, sent to the First Four. The Orange prevailed in a matchup of teams that started fast and then faded onto the tournament bubble.

Arizona State (20-12) opened the season with 12 wins, including victories over tournament No. 1 seeds Xavier and Kansas. The Sun Devils went 8-12 the rest of the way. They also faded at the end of their tournament game.

Brissett overcame a hard fall in the first half, scored 23 points and had 12 rebounds. He had a three-point play and a step-back jumper as the Orange overcame a seven-point deficit with 7 minutes left.

Tyus Battle's 3-pointer put Syracuse ahead to stay. With a chance to take the lead, Arizona State's Shannon Evans II missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds to go. Frank Howard got the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws to clinch it.

Kodi Justice had 15 points for Arizona State, which hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2009.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange uses only seven players and had concerns about Howard, who had a throat ailment the last few days. He hit a pair of 3s and had a steal and layup as the Orange opened with a 10-7 run. He finished with 12 points, including the clinching free throws.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils struggled against zone defenses during conference play and were facing one of the most fabled in the country. They struggled to get open shots and missed five straight as Syracuse went ahead to stay. The Sun Devils finished 11 of 32 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Syracuse hopes to duplicate its 2016 tournament run. The Orange was a No. 10 seed and reached the national semifinals, where it lost to North Carolina.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
F. Howard
23 G
T. Holder
0 G
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
18.4 Pts. Per Game 18.4
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
37.9 Field Goal % 40.7
33.3 Three Point % 36.9
70.8 Free Throw % 83.7
+ 1 Frank Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Frank Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Kodi Justice 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Frank Howard 3.0
  Shannon Evans II missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Tra Holder 14.0
  Paschal Chukwu missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Paschal Chukwu made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Kodi Justice 14.0
+ 2 Mickey Mitchell made layup, assist by Tra Holder 15.0
+ 1 Paschal Chukwu made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
Team Stats
Points 60 56
Field Goals 20-49 (40.8%) 21-52 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 13-23 (56.5%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 34
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 24 24
Team 4 2
Assists 10 19
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
O. Brissett F
23 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
44
K. Justice G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 11 Syracuse 21-13 303060
home team logo 11 Arizona State 20-12 282856
O/U 139.5, ARIZST -1.0
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
O/U 139.5, ARIZST -1.0
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Syracuse 21-13 67.5 PPG 41.1 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logo 11 Arizona State 20-12 83.5 PPG 38.4 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
11
O. Brissett F 14.7 PPG 8.8 RPG 0.9 APG 35.2 FG%
44
K. Justice G 12.6 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.9 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
O. Brissett F 23 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
44
K. Justice G 15 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
40.8 FG% 40.4
35.0 3PT FG% 34.4
56.5 FT% 30.0
Syracuse
Starters
O. Brissett
T. Battle
F. Howard
P. Chukwu
M. Dolezaj
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Brissett 37 23 12 2 1 0 0 3 7/15 3/8 6/11 3 9
T. Battle 40 15 2 3 0 0 4 3 6/14 2/5 1/1 1 1
F. Howard 40 12 3 2 3 1 2 3 4/13 2/7 2/2 0 3
P. Chukwu 34 5 9 0 0 1 1 3 1/2 0/0 3/7 2 7
M. Dolezaj 38 5 5 3 1 0 2 3 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 3
Starters
O. Brissett
T. Battle
F. Howard
P. Chukwu
M. Dolezaj
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Brissett 37 23 12 2 1 0 0 3 7/15 3/8 6/11 3 9
T. Battle 40 15 2 3 0 0 4 3 6/14 2/5 1/1 1 1
F. Howard 40 12 3 2 3 1 2 3 4/13 2/7 2/2 0 3
P. Chukwu 34 5 9 0 0 1 1 3 1/2 0/0 3/7 2 7
M. Dolezaj 38 5 5 3 1 0 2 3 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 3
Bench
M. Moyer
B. Sidibe
A. Autry
S. Belbey
K. Feldman
B. Bayer
R. Featherston
P. Herlihy
H. Washington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Moyer 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Sidibe 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Autry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Belbey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Featherston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Herlihy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 33 10 5 2 10 16 20/49 7/20 13/23 9 24
Arizona State
Starters
K. Justice
S. Evans II
T. Holder
R. White
V. Shibel
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Justice 35 15 2 5 1 0 1 2 6/12 3/8 0/2 0 2
S. Evans II 37 14 5 3 0 0 1 2 5/13 4/12 0/0 1 4
T. Holder 35 11 6 4 1 0 4 1 4/15 3/9 0/1 2 4
R. White 25 4 4 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 2/5 2 2
V. Shibel 14 0 3 2 0 0 1 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
Starters
K. Justice
S. Evans II
T. Holder
R. White
V. Shibel
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Justice 35 15 2 5 1 0 1 2 6/12 3/8 0/2 0 2
S. Evans II 37 14 5 3 0 0 1 2 5/13 4/12 0/0 1 4
T. Holder 35 11 6 4 1 0 4 1 4/15 3/9 0/1 2 4
R. White 25 4 4 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 2/5 2 2
V. Shibel 14 0 3 2 0 0 1 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
Bench
M. Mitchell
D. Lake
K. Lawrence
R. Martin
A. Witherill
G. Fogerty
J. Salzman
T. Thompson
J. Roggin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Mitchell 22 10 3 1 2 0 1 3 4/6 1/1 1/2 1 2
D. Lake 12 2 2 0 1 3 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Martin 19 0 7 4 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 6
A. Witherill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Fogerty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salzman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roggin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 32 19 5 3 9 19 21/52 11/32 3/10 8 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores