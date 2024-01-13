Who's Playing
N. Dak. State Bison @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks
Current Records: N. Dak. State 8-9, Neb.-Omaha 9-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska
What to Know
N. Dak. State is 9-1 against Neb.-Omaha since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
N. Dak. State's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They pulled ahead with a 92-91 photo finish over the Roos. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks didn't have too much trouble with the Fighting Hawks at home on Thursday as they won 79-61.
The Bison's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9. As for the Mavericks, the victory got them back to even at 9-9.
Everything came up roses for N. Dak. State against Neb.-Omaha in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 84-58 victory. With N. Dak. State ahead 47-17 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Series History
N. Dak. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.
- Feb 09, 2023 - N. Dak. State 84 vs. Neb.-Omaha 58
- Jan 14, 2023 - N. Dak. State 78 vs. Neb.-Omaha 65
- Feb 03, 2022 - N. Dak. State 71 vs. Neb.-Omaha 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - N. Dak. State 71 vs. Neb.-Omaha 67
- Jan 09, 2021 - N. Dak. State 80 vs. Neb.-Omaha 66
- Jan 08, 2021 - N. Dak. State 71 vs. Neb.-Omaha 69
- Feb 29, 2020 - N. Dak. State 87 vs. Neb.-Omaha 67
- Feb 05, 2020 - N. Dak. State 86 vs. Neb.-Omaha 78
- Mar 12, 2019 - N. Dak. State 73 vs. Neb.-Omaha 63
- Feb 23, 2019 - Neb.-Omaha 58 vs. N. Dak. State 50