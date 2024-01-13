Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: N. Dak. State 8-9, Neb.-Omaha 9-9

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:05 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

N. Dak. State is 9-1 against Neb.-Omaha since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

N. Dak. State's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They pulled ahead with a 92-91 photo finish over the Roos. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks didn't have too much trouble with the Fighting Hawks at home on Thursday as they won 79-61.

The Bison's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9. As for the Mavericks, the victory got them back to even at 9-9.

Everything came up roses for N. Dak. State against Neb.-Omaha in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 84-58 victory. With N. Dak. State ahead 47-17 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.