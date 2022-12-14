Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ Nevada

Current Records: UC San Diego 4-5; Nevada 8-3

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the UC San Diego Tritons at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Lawlor Events Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between the Wolf Pack and the Oregon Ducks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Nevada falling 78-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Kenan Blackshear (20 points) was the top scorer for Nevada.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego has to be hurting after a devastating 84-58 defeat at the hands of the San Diego Toreros on Monday. Guard Bryce Pope wasn't much of a difference maker for UC San Diego; Pope played for 26 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Nevada is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Wolf Pack are now 8-3 while the Tritons sit at 4-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Nevada enters the game with only 10.5 turnovers per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. Less enviably, UC San Diego is sixth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against UC San Diego.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.