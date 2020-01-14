Nevada vs. Wyoming: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nevada vs. Wyoming basketball game
Who's Playing
Wyoming @ Nevada
Current Records: Wyoming 5-13; Nevada 10-7
What to Know
The Wyoming Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lawlor Events Center. Wyoming is limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.
The Cowboys came up short against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, falling 78-69. Wyoming's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G Kwane Marble II, who had 19 points, and G Hunter Maldonado, who had 16 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Nevada came up short against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, falling 80-70. G Jalen Harris did his best for Nevada, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 44% of their total).
Wyoming is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-7 ATS when expected to lose.
Wyoming is now 5-13 while Nevada sits at 10-7. The Cowboys are 2-10 after losses this season, the Wolf Pack 4-2.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wolf Pack are a big 15-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nevada have won five out of their last six games against Wyoming.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Nevada 82 vs. Wyoming 49
- Jan 24, 2018 - Wyoming 104 vs. Nevada 103
- Jan 03, 2018 - Nevada 92 vs. Wyoming 83
- Jan 14, 2017 - Nevada 89 vs. Wyoming 74
- Jan 20, 2016 - Nevada 75 vs. Wyoming 69
- Jan 02, 2016 - Nevada 71 vs. Wyoming 68
