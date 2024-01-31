Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Boise State 14-6, New Mexico 18-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Boise State Broncos and the New Mexico Lobos are set to tip at 10:30 p.m. ET on January 31st at The Pit. Boise State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Boise State fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Aggies on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 90-84 to the Aggies. Boise State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tyson Degenhart, who scored 24 points along with two steals. He didn't help Boise State's cause all that much against the Bulldogs last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of O'Mar Stanley, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Mexico stacked a ninth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Wolf Pack 89-55 at home. The win was familiar territory for New Mexico who now have five in a row.

New Mexico can attribute much of their success to Jaelen House, who scored 21 points along with six assists and six steals. Another player making a difference was Nelly Junior Joseph, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

The Broncos' defeat dropped their record down to 14-6. As for the Lobos, their win was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-3.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boise State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Boise State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, New Mexico is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a eight game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 11-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lobos, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.