Halftime Report

Nicholls State and the Privateers have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 41-34, Nicholls State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play. They took a big hit to their ego last Saturday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Nicholls State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-12 in no time. On the other hand, New Orleans will have to make due with an 8-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Nicholls State 13-12, New Orleans 8-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Nicholls State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Lakefront Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Nicholls State found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Colonels lost to the Cowboys, and the Colonels lost bad. The score wound up at 74-47. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Nicholls State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. Their painful 94-72 loss to the Cardinals might stick with them for a while. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Colonels' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-12. As for the Privateers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season.

Going forward, Nicholls State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Nicholls State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Privateers in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 78-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nicholls State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Nicholls State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.