Who's Playing

Lamar @ Nicholls State

Current Records: Lamar 9-21; Nicholls State 15-14

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels and the Lamar Cardinals are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. Nicholls State and the Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at David R. Stopher Gym. The Colonels should still be riding high after a win, while Lamar will be looking to right the ship.

Things were close when Nicholls State and the Houston Christian Huskies clashed this past Saturday, but Nicholls State ultimately edged out the opposition 68-64. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Houston Christian made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Lamar was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 84-79 to the New Orleans Privateers.

Nicholls State is now 15-14 while Lamar sits at 9-21. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Nicholls State ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.7 on average. Less enviably, Lamar has allowed their opponents an average of eight steals per game, the second most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nicholls State and Lamar both have five wins in their last ten games.