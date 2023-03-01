Who's Playing
Lamar @ Nicholls State
Current Records: Lamar 9-21; Nicholls State 15-14
What to Know
The Nicholls State Colonels and the Lamar Cardinals are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. Nicholls State and the Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at David R. Stopher Gym. The Colonels should still be riding high after a win, while Lamar will be looking to right the ship.
Things were close when Nicholls State and the Houston Christian Huskies clashed this past Saturday, but Nicholls State ultimately edged out the opposition 68-64. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Houston Christian made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, Lamar was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 84-79 to the New Orleans Privateers.
Nicholls State is now 15-14 while Lamar sits at 9-21. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Nicholls State ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.7 on average. Less enviably, Lamar has allowed their opponents an average of eight steals per game, the second most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Nicholls State and Lamar both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Lamar 69 vs. Nicholls State 66
- Feb 10, 2021 - Nicholls State 76 vs. Lamar 71
- Jan 06, 2021 - Nicholls State 76 vs. Lamar 69
- Feb 12, 2020 - Nicholls State 69 vs. Lamar 65
- Jan 08, 2020 - Nicholls State 61 vs. Lamar 52
- Jan 30, 2019 - Lamar 90 vs. Nicholls State 69
- Jan 24, 2018 - Nicholls State 79 vs. Lamar 74
- Mar 02, 2017 - Lamar 87 vs. Nicholls State 75
- Jan 21, 2017 - Lamar 87 vs. Nicholls State 76
- Jan 02, 2016 - Lamar 79 vs. Nicholls State 67