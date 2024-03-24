Second-round action in the 2024 NIT Tournament began Saturday with three games on the schedule. The opening game of the second round saw reigning NIT champion North Texas fall on the road to Seton Hall 72-58. The Pirates will host the winner of UNLV/Boston College next week.

No. 2 seed Cincinnati defeated Bradley at home, 74-57 behind a big performance from Jizzle James. The Cincinnati star freshman scored 25 points, and fellow guard Dan Skillings Jr. added 20 in the win. Cincinnati will face the winner of Minnesota/No. 1 seed Indiana State in the quarterfinals next.

The final game on Saturday saw Ohio State eliminate Virginia Tech, 81-73 behind a double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) from Jamison Battle. The Buckeyes will face the winner of Wake Forest/Georgia next.

The NIT Tournament continues Sunday with five more games on the slate. Two of the intriguing matchups on the schedule feature No. 2 seed Utah hosting No. 3 seed Iowa, while No. 4 seed Georgia will travel to Winston-Salem to face No. 1 seed Wake Forest.

All times Eastern

2024 NIT bracket, scores, schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena

Top left region

First round

No. 1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph's 72 (OT)

UNLV 84, No. 2 Princeton 77

Boston College 62, No. 3 Providence 57

North Texas 84, No. 4 LSU 77

Second round

No. 1 Seton Hall 72, North Texas 58 -- Recap

Boston College vs. UNLV -- Sunday, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Seton Hall vs. TBD

Bottom left region

First round

No. 1 Wake Forest 87, Appalachian State 76

No. 2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83



No. 3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58

No. 4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76

Second round

No. 2 Ohio State 81, No. 3 Virginia Tech 73 -- Recap

No. 1 Wake Forest vs. No. 4 Georgia -- Sunday, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Ohio State vs. TBD

Upper right region

First round

No. 1 Indiana State 101, SMU 92

No. 2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72 (OT)

No. 3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62

Minnesota 73, No. 4 Butler 72

Second round

No. 2 Cincinnati 74, No. 3 Bradley 57 -- Recap

Minnesota vs. No. 1 Indiana State -- Sunday, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Cincinnati vs. TBD

Lower right region

VCU 70, No. 1 Villanova 61

No. 2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75

No. 3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82

USF 83, No. 4 UCF 77

Second round

USF vs. VCU -- Sunday, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 3 Iowa -- Sunday, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Quarterfinals

TBD vs. TBD

Semifinals

April 2, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

NIT Championship

April 4, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis