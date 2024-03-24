Second-round action in the 2024 NIT Tournament began Saturday with three games on the schedule. The opening game of the second round saw reigning NIT champion North Texas fall on the road to Seton Hall 72-58. The Pirates will host the winner of UNLV/Boston College next week.
No. 2 seed Cincinnati defeated Bradley at home, 74-57 behind a big performance from Jizzle James. The Cincinnati star freshman scored 25 points, and fellow guard Dan Skillings Jr. added 20 in the win. Cincinnati will face the winner of Minnesota/No. 1 seed Indiana State in the quarterfinals next.
The final game on Saturday saw Ohio State eliminate Virginia Tech, 81-73 behind a double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) from Jamison Battle. The Buckeyes will face the winner of Wake Forest/Georgia next.
The NIT Tournament continues Sunday with five more games on the slate. Two of the intriguing matchups on the schedule feature No. 2 seed Utah hosting No. 3 seed Iowa, while No. 4 seed Georgia will travel to Winston-Salem to face No. 1 seed Wake Forest.
All times Eastern
2024 NIT bracket, scores, schedule
Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena
Top left region
First round
- No. 1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph's 72 (OT)
- UNLV 84, No. 2 Princeton 77
- Boston College 62, No. 3 Providence 57
- North Texas 84, No. 4 LSU 77
Second round
- No. 1 Seton Hall 72, North Texas 58 -- Recap
- Boston College vs. UNLV -- Sunday, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
Quarterfinals
- No. 1 Seton Hall vs. TBD
Bottom left region
First round
- No. 1 Wake Forest 87, Appalachian State 76
- No. 2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83
- No. 3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58
- No. 4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76
Second round
- No. 2 Ohio State 81, No. 3 Virginia Tech 73 -- Recap
- No. 1 Wake Forest vs. No. 4 Georgia -- Sunday, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Quarterfinals
- No. 2 Ohio State vs. TBD
Upper right region
First round
- No. 1 Indiana State 101, SMU 92
- No. 2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72 (OT)
- No. 3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62
- Minnesota 73, No. 4 Butler 72
Second round
- No. 2 Cincinnati 74, No. 3 Bradley 57 -- Recap
- Minnesota vs. No. 1 Indiana State -- Sunday, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Quarterfinals
- No. 2 Cincinnati vs. TBD
Lower right region
- VCU 70, No. 1 Villanova 61
- No. 2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75
- No. 3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82
- USF 83, No. 4 UCF 77
Second round
- USF vs. VCU -- Sunday, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
- No. 2 Utah vs. No. 3 Iowa -- Sunday, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Quarterfinals
- TBD vs. TBD
Semifinals
April 2, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
NIT Championship
April 4, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis