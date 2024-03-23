Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Oakland 20-11, North Carolina State 17-14

How To Watch

What to Know

The North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face of in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 7:10 p.m. ET on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Wolfpack come in on six and the Golden Grizzlies on five.

North Carolina State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They came out on top against Texas Tech by a score of 80-67. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 147 point over/under.

North Carolina State relied on the efforts of Mohamed Diarra, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Ben Middlebrooks, who scored 21 points along with two steals and two blocks. Middlebrooks didn't help North Carolina State's cause all that much against N. Carolina on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, Oakland and Kentucky couldn't quite live up to the 160-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Oakland secured a 80-76 W over Kentucky on Thursday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oakland to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jack Gohlke, who scored 32 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Townsend, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

North Carolina State's victory bumped their record up to 23-14. As for Oakland, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 24-11 record this season.

North Carolina State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

North Carolina State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

