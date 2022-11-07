The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels open the 2022-23 season with lofty expectations following their run to the NCAA Tournament title game last year. They were voted first in the AP Top 25 and the coaches' poll, along with being picked to win the ACC. UNC-Wilmington was picked to finish fifth in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll after winning a share of the regular-season title last year.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are favored by 23 points in the latest North Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 150.5.

North Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington spread: North Carolina -23

North Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington over/under: 150 points

North Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington money line: North Carolina -4500, UNC Wilmington 1500

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina is the top ranked team in college basketball for good reason, as it returns four starters and 71.2% of its scoring production from last year's team that made a run to the national title game. The Tar Heels went 15-5 in ACC play last year and recently beat Division II Johnson C. Smith in a 101-40 exhibition blowout. They are led by ACC Preseason Player of the Year Armando Bacot, who averaged team-highs in points (16.3) and rebounds (13.1) last season.

The Tar Heels also return several experienced guards in Caleb Love and RJ Davis, who were both double-digit scorers in 2021-22. Love scored 20 points and dished out eight assists in the exhibition game, picking up where he left off last season. North Carolina covered the spread in six consecutive games last season, and the returning production gives the Tar Heels a huge advantage early in the campaign.

Why UNC Wilmington can cover

North Carolina has been the most talked about team in the country throughout the offseason, so the Tar Heels are not going to be undervalued on Monday night. Their opponent very well could be, though. UNC Wilmington was on fire to close out the 2021-22 season, winning nine of its final 10 games en route to a CBI postseason tournament title. The Seahawks won a share of the regular-season title in their conference as well.

They covered the spread in eight of their final nine games and return two starters from last year's team. UNC Wilmington also added several key players from the transfer portal, giving the Seahawks some additional weapons heading into the season. The Seahawks were not scared to go on the road last year, covering the spread in nine of their last 10 road games.

How to make North Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington picks

