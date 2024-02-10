Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 8-18, North Florida 13-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Cent. Arkansas Bears and the North Florida Ospreys are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at UNF Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Cent. Arkansas' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell to the Dolphins 59-55. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Cent. Arkansas in their matchups with the Dolphins: they've now lost four in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Cent. Arkansas struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored North Florida on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lions. North Florida has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bears have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season. As for the Ospreys, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-12.

Cent. Arkansas came out on top in a nail-biter against the Ospreys in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, sneaking past 88-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cent. Arkansas since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

North Florida and Cent. Arkansas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.