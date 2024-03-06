Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: FAU 22-7, North Texas 16-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the FAU Owls and the North Texas Mean Green are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at The Super Pit. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

FAU and the Green Wave couldn't quite live up to the 162.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Owls came out on top against the Green Wave by a score of 79-73 on Saturday.

Vladislav Goldin was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 21 or more in the last four games he's played. Alijah Martin was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Texas scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They took down the Pirates 84-69. The win made it back-to-back wins for North Texas.

North Texas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Rubin Jones, who scored 18 points along with six assists. Jones is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Robert Allen, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Owls' victory was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 22-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.1 points per game. As for the Mean Green, their win bumped their record up to 16-12.

FAU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mean Green in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 66-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

FAU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Texas.