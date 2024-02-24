Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: UTSA 8-19, North Texas 14-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

North Texas is 8-2 against the Roadrunners since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at The Super Pit. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, the Mean Green couldn't handle the Blazers and fell 71-62.

Jason Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 29 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Robert Allen, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, UTSA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 66-61 to the Bulls.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Chandler Cuthrell, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

Even though they lost, UTSA smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Mean Green's loss dropped their record down to 14-11. As for the Roadrunners, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-19 record this season.

North Texas didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Roadrunners when the teams last played back in January of 2023, but they still walked away with a 63-59 victory. Does North Texas have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Roadrunners turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

North Texas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UTSA.