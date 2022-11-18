Who's Playing
Santa Barbara @ Northern Arizona
Current Records: Santa Barbara 2-0; Northern Arizona 1-3
What to Know
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Santa Barbara Gauchos at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Rolle Activity Center.
The Lumberjacks simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks at home 105-49.
Meanwhile, Santa Barbara netted a 61-54 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs last Friday. The Gauchos' Andre Kelly looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Their wins bumped Northern Arizona to 1-3 and Santa Barbara to 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.