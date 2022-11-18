Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Santa Barbara 2-0; Northern Arizona 1-3

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Santa Barbara Gauchos at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Rolle Activity Center.

The Lumberjacks simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks at home 105-49.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara netted a 61-54 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs last Friday. The Gauchos' Andre Kelly looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Northern Arizona to 1-3 and Santa Barbara to 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.