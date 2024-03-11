Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Northwestern State after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 33-26 lead against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Northwestern State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 12-19, Northwestern State 9-22

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas A&M-Commerce has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Northwestern State Demons are set to clash at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at The Legacy Center in a Southland postseason contest. Texas A&M-Commerce is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

It may have taken triple overtime to finish the job, but Texas A&M-Commerce ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 83-80 win over the Demons. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Texas A&M-Commerce considering their 53-point performance the contest before.

The Lions' win bumped their record up to 12-19. As for the Demons, they are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 9-22.

Texas A&M-Commerce came out on top in a nail-biter against Northwestern State in their previous meeting on Wednesday, sneaking past 83-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas A&M-Commerce since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Texas A&M-Commerce is a slight 1-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Texas A&M-Commerce.