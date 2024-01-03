Who's Playing
North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Current Records: North Carolina State 9-3, Notre Dame 6-7
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
What to Know
North Carolina State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact North Carolina State proved last Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 83-66 victory over the Titans.
Among those leading the charge was DJ Horne, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 6 assists. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. Ben Middlebrooks was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with seven rebounds.
Even though Notre Dame has not done well against Virginia recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Everything went the Fighting Irish's way against the Cavaliers as the Fighting Irish made off with a 76-54 victory. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Notre Dame has managed all season.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Notre Dame to victory, but perhaps none more so than Carey Booth, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of J.R Konieczny, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds.
The Wolfpack's win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.1 points per game. As for the Fighting Irish, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-7.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Carolina State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Notre Dame struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking forward, North Carolina State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.
Odds
North Carolina State is a 4.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 137 points.
Series History
Notre Dame and North Carolina State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 24, 2023 - North Carolina State 85 vs. Notre Dame 82
- Feb 05, 2022 - Notre Dame 69 vs. North Carolina State 57
- Jan 26, 2022 - Notre Dame 73 vs. North Carolina State 65
- Mar 03, 2021 - North Carolina State 80 vs. Notre Dame 69
- Jan 08, 2020 - North Carolina State 73 vs. Notre Dame 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - North Carolina State 77 vs. Notre Dame 73
- Feb 03, 2018 - North Carolina State 76 vs. Notre Dame 58
- Jan 03, 2018 - Notre Dame 88 vs. North Carolina State 58
- Feb 18, 2017 - Notre Dame 81 vs. North Carolina State 72
- Mar 05, 2016 - Notre Dame 89 vs. North Carolina State 75