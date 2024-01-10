Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Wisconsin 11-3, Ohio State 12-3

Wisconsin has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Wisconsin Badgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Value City Arena. Wisconsin has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last five games.

Last Saturday, the Badgers didn't have too much trouble with the Cornhuskers at home as they won 88-72. With that win, Wisconsin brought their scoring average up to 75.8 points per game.

Wisconsin got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyler Wahl out in front who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds. Chucky Hepburn was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with six assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Ohio State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 71-65 to the Hoosiers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Ohio State has scored all season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Zed Key, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Felix Okpara, who scored six points along with 15 rebounds and five blocks.

Even though they lost, Ohio State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Badgers pushed their record up to 11-3 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.6 points per game. As for the Buckeyes, their loss dropped their record down to 12-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Wisconsin and Ohio State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wisconsin hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Ohio State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 5-10 ATS record.

Ohio State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Ohio State and Wisconsin both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.