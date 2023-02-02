Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Ohio State
Current Records: Wisconsin 12-8; Ohio State 11-10
What to Know
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. OSU and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Value City Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Buckeyes winning the first 73-55 at home and Wisconsin taking the second 78-68.
This past Saturday, OSU lost to the Indiana Hoosiers on the road by a decisive 86-70 margin. One thing holding OSU back was the mediocre play of guard Sean McNeil, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Saturday, falling 61-51. Guard Chucky Hepburn (15 points) was the top scorer for the Badgers.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wisconsin have won six out of their last ten games against Ohio State.
- Jan 13, 2022 - Wisconsin 78 vs. Ohio State 68
- Dec 11, 2021 - Ohio State 73 vs. Wisconsin 55
- Jan 23, 2021 - Ohio State 74 vs. Wisconsin 62
- Feb 09, 2020 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Ohio State 57
- Jan 03, 2020 - Wisconsin 61 vs. Ohio State 57
- Mar 10, 2019 - Wisconsin 73 vs. Ohio State 67
- Dec 02, 2017 - Ohio State 83 vs. Wisconsin 58
- Feb 23, 2017 - Ohio State 83 vs. Wisconsin 73
- Jan 12, 2017 - Wisconsin 89 vs. Ohio State 66
- Feb 04, 2016 - Wisconsin 79 vs. Ohio State 68