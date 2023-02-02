Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Ohio State

Current Records: Wisconsin 12-8; Ohio State 11-10

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. OSU and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Value City Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Buckeyes winning the first 73-55 at home and Wisconsin taking the second 78-68.

This past Saturday, OSU lost to the Indiana Hoosiers on the road by a decisive 86-70 margin. One thing holding OSU back was the mediocre play of guard Sean McNeil, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Saturday, falling 61-51. Guard Chucky Hepburn (15 points) was the top scorer for the Badgers.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin have won six out of their last ten games against Ohio State.