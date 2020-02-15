Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: Texas Tech 16-8; Oklahoma State 12-12
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys haven't won a contest against the #24 Texas Tech Red Raiders since Feb. 21 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Oklahoma State and the Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oklahoma State beat the Kansas State Wildcats 64-59 on Tuesday. Forward Yor Anei (15 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma State.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Texas Tech was a heavy favorite Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They claimed a resounding 88-42 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs at home. That looming 46-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Texas Tech yet this season. They got double-digit scores from five players: guard Davide Moretti (17), guard Jahmi'us Ramsey (17), guard Kyler Edwards (14), forward TJ Holyfield (10), and guard Kevin McCullar (10). Holyfield has also now had at least three blocks in his past five games.
The Cowboys are now 12-12 while Texas Tech sits at 16-8. Oklahoma State is 6-5 after wins this year, Texas Tech 11-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Red Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas Tech have won six out of their last nine games against Oklahoma State.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Texas Tech 85 vs. Oklahoma State 50
- Feb 27, 2019 - Texas Tech 84 vs. Oklahoma State 80
- Feb 13, 2019 - Texas Tech 78 vs. Oklahoma State 50
- Feb 21, 2018 - Oklahoma State 79 vs. Texas Tech 71
- Jan 23, 2018 - Texas Tech 75 vs. Oklahoma State 70
- Feb 25, 2017 - Oklahoma State 80 vs. Texas Tech 63
- Jan 21, 2017 - Oklahoma State 83 vs. Texas Tech 64
- Feb 20, 2016 - Texas Tech 71 vs. Oklahoma State 61
- Feb 03, 2016 - Texas Tech 63 vs. Oklahoma State 61
