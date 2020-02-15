Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas Tech 16-8; Oklahoma State 12-12

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys haven't won a contest against the #24 Texas Tech Red Raiders since Feb. 21 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Oklahoma State and the Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oklahoma State beat the Kansas State Wildcats 64-59 on Tuesday. Forward Yor Anei (15 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma State.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Texas Tech was a heavy favorite Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They claimed a resounding 88-42 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs at home. That looming 46-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Texas Tech yet this season. They got double-digit scores from five players: guard Davide Moretti (17), guard Jahmi'us Ramsey (17), guard Kyler Edwards (14), forward TJ Holyfield (10), and guard Kevin McCullar (10). Holyfield has also now had at least three blocks in his past five games.

The Cowboys are now 12-12 while Texas Tech sits at 16-8. Oklahoma State is 6-5 after wins this year, Texas Tech 11-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Texas Tech have won six out of their last nine games against Oklahoma State.