Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Old Dominion

Current Records: East Carolina 5-1; Old Dominion 3-3

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will take on the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Chartway Arena. The Pirates will be strutting in after a win while Old Dominion will be stumbling in from a defeat.

East Carolina can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Texas-Arlington Mavericks 79-65 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 66-61 to the Davidson Wildcats. Old Dominion's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Ben Stanley, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.

East Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

East Carolina won their first match against Old Dominion 73-60 last season, but Old Dominion managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Monarchs are a 4-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

East Carolina won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Old Dominion.