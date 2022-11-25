The Siena Saints (3-2) and the Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) square off in the semifinals of the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational on Friday morning. The Saints come into the game riding high after upsetting Florida State 80-63 in the opening round. On the other side, Ole Miss outlasted Stanford 72-68 in its first game on Thursday.

Tip-off from the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Rebels are 12-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Siena odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 133.5.

Ole Miss vs. Siena spread: Ole Miss -12

Ole Miss vs. Siena over/under: 133.5

Ole Miss vs. Siena money line: Ole Miss -800, Siena +550

Why Siena can cover



Siena rolls into this game on a high note. The Saints upset Florida State 80-63 in the first round of the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational. The Saints played stifling defense, forcing the Seminoles to shoot just 36% from the field and 26% from downtown. Meanwhile, they had it clicking on the offensive end. The Saints shot 52% from the field and had three players in double figures.

Senior guard Andrew Platek led the way for this group, dropping 20 points in the win. Platek was able to catch fire from deep, knocking down five 3-pointers. The New York native was creating space from defenders and thrived in catch-and-shoot situations. Sophomore guard Javian McCollum also played well in the backcourt. McCollum set his teammates up, logging a career-high eight assists with 18 points.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Junior guard Matthew Murrell is the go-to option on the offensive end for the Rebels. Murrell is one of the best 3-point shooters on the floor and owns a quick trigger. The Tennessee native can put the ball on the deck and attack the lane to keep the defense honest. Murrell averages a team-high 15.4 points with 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. On Nov. 15, he logged 25 points and five boards.

Senior forward Robert Allen is a long and athletic player in the frontcourt. Allen crashes the glass hard and creates extra opportunities for his team. The Florida native is active on cuts and is constantly charging the paint. He puts up 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. On Nov. 11, Allen amassed 10 points and four rebounds.

