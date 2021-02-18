The Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon Ducks are set to square off Thursday in a Pac-12 matchup at 11 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is 12-4 overall and 7-2 at home, while the Buffaloes are 16-6 overall and 5-5 on the road. The Buffaloes are 4-0 against the spread in their last four Thursday games. The Ducks are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 home games when playing a team with a winning road record.

The Ducks are favored by three points in the latest Oregon vs. Colorado odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 140.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Colorado. Here are several college basketball odds for Colorado vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Colorado spread: Oregon -3

Oregon vs. Colorado over-under: 140.5 points

Oregon vs. Colorado money line: Oregon -160, Colorado +140

What you need to know about Oregon

The Ducks have won three straight, including a 63-61 victory over Arizona on Saturday. The top scorer for Oregon was Eugene Omoruyi with 19 points.

Omoruyi leads Oregon with 17.8 points per game, while LJ Figueroa pulls in 6.7 rebounds and Amauri Hardy dishes 3.4 assists per outing. The home team is 14-2 against the spread in the last 16 Colorado vs. Oregon meetings.

What you need to know about Colorado

The Buffaloes saw a three-game winning streak snapped Saturday, falling to California 71-62. McKinley Wright IV led Colorado with 13 points.

Wright leads Colorado with 14.4 points and 5.7 assists per game, while Jeriah Horne dishes 5.5 assists per outing.

How to make Colorado vs. Oregon picks

The model has simulated Oregon vs. Colorado 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total.

So who wins Oregon vs. Colorado? And which side of the spread cashes in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Colorado vs. Oregon spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.