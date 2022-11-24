Who's Playing

No. 20 Connecticut @ Oregon

Current Records: Connecticut 5-0; Oregon 2-2

What to Know

The #20 Connecticut Huskies will take on the Oregon Ducks at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. UConn should still be riding high after a win, while Oregon will be looking to right the ship.

The Huskies simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the Delaware State Hornets at home 95-60. UConn can attribute much of their success to forward Adama Sanogo, who had 26 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Oregon came up short against the Houston Cougars on Sunday, falling 66-56. Forward Quincy Guerrier just could not get things rolling his way, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-11, 12-point finish.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UConn is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Huskies' victory brought them up to 5-0 while the Ducks' defeat pulled them down to 2-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UConn ranks second in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.6 on average. As for Oregon, they enter the matchup with 7.3 blocked shots per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Huskies are a 3-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon and Connecticut both have one win in their last two games.