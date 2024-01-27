Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: Gonzaga 14-5, Pacific 6-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Alex G. Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

TV: ROOT SPORTS

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Gonzaga. The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Pacific Tigers will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Center. Pacific is crawling into this game hobbled by six consecutive losses, while Gonzaga will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, the Bulldogs earned a 77-72 victory over the Dons.

Gonzaga's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Graham Ike led the charge by scoring 22 points along with seven rebounds. Anton Watson was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Pacific was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with Saint Mary's but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Tigers took a serious blow against the Gaels on Thursday, falling 76-28. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Pacific has scored all season.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss was their ninth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Gonzaga just can't miss this season, having made 49.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Pacific, though, as they've only made 41.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Gonzaga's sizeable advantage in that area, Pacific will need to find a way to close that gap.

Gonzaga beat Pacific 99-90 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Will Gonzaga repeat their success, or does Pacific have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 25-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against Pacific in the last 7 years.