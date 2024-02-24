Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: LMU 10-17, Pacific 6-23

How To Watch

What to Know

LMU and the Tigers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with seven consecutive losses for LMU and 14 for the Tigers.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact LMU found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 65-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncos. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points LMU has scored all season.

Despite their loss, LMU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Justin Wright, who scored 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. Wright didn't help LMU's cause all that much against the Dons on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Alex Merkviladze, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were the victim of a painful 89-70 loss at the hands of the Waves on Wednesday. Pacific was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-25.

Like LMU, Pacific lost despite seeing results from several players. Cam Denson led the charge by dropping a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Denson has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Moe Odum, who scored 15 points.

The Lions have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-17 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss was their seventh straight at home, which dropped their record down to 6-23.

Looking ahead, LMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 9-15-2, while Pacific is 6-21.

LMU strolled past the Tigers in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 81-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for LMU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

LMU is a big 8.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pacific and LMU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.