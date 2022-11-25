Who's Playing

Hartford @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Hartford 3-3; Pennsylvania 2-4

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the Hartford Hawks at 4:30 p.m. ET Friday at Palestra. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UPenn can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. On Tuesday, they secured a 74-68 W over the Lafayette Leopards.

As for Hartford, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the FDU-Florham Devils on Tuesday. The Hawks took their matchup at home with ease, bagging an 82-45 win over FDU-Florham.

UPenn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought UPenn up to 2-4 and Hartford to 3-3. The Quakers are 0-1 after wins this year, Hartford 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Quakers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.