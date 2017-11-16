LOOK: Nike unveils custom uniforms for teams competing in PK80 tournament
The darker color shade is inspired by Phil Knight's personal all-black look
The upcoming PK80 Invitational -- a celebration of Nike chairman Phil Knight's 80th birthday -- represents the second-biggest hoops event of the 2017-18 season, trailing only the NCAA Tournament. The double-bracket event with 16 teams is a barn-burner with some of the nation's best programs including defending national champion North Carolina, Duke, Michigan State, Florida, UConn and more.
As such, Nike is celebrating the occasion by outfitting the participating teams with some uniform fire custom-made for the event. And it isn't a traditional look, either. First, get a look at this kicks.
Dark, huh? That's right. And it's intentional, just like the uniforms. According to Nike, the footwear and uniforms are inspired by Knight's signature style. He's known for his all-black outfits and sunglasses, which have translated to all-black makeups of the Kyrie 3, PG1, Kobe AD and KD10's among others as you can see. So to the uniforms we go.
Knight's all-black preference also trickles into the uniforms, as you can see each is connected to one another through the application of black graphics and a black jock tag. It's basically a more aesthetically pleasing version of the NFL's Color Rush threads, with each game of the event expected to be color-on-color, versus a traditional home whites against road colors.
The Phil Knight Invitational will tip off on Nov. 23 in Portland, Oregon. I recommend sunglasses for your viewing experience, which will be carried by ESPN and its networks.
-
Thursday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
The Tigers are in Thursday's updated rankings after Northwestern lost to Creighton and fell...
-
Podcast: Duke, UK, Trump and UCLA
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander recap the Champions Classic
-
Five-star guard Grimes picks Kansas
Grimes is the No. 16 overall player in the Class of 2018
-
PG could be Kentucky's downfall
John Calipari is missing the kind of elite point guard he typically has on his roster
-
UCLA makes right call in punishments
But now we wait for LaVar's next move
-
Shoplifting UCLA players suspended
The Bruins' coach said the three players had an 'inexcusable lapse of judgement'
Add a Comment