LOOK: Nike unveils custom uniforms for teams competing in PK80 tournament

The upcoming PK80 Invitational -- a celebration of Nike chairman Phil Knight's 80th birthday -- represents the second-biggest hoops event of the 2017-18 season, trailing only the NCAA Tournament. The double-bracket event with 16 teams is a barn-burner with some of the nation's best programs including defending national champion North Carolina, Duke, Michigan State, Florida, UConn and more.

As such, Nike is celebrating the occasion by outfitting the participating teams with some uniform fire custom-made for the event. And it isn't a traditional look, either. First, get a look at this kicks.

Nike

Dark, huh? That's right. And it's intentional, just like the uniforms. According to Nike, the footwear and uniforms are inspired by Knight's signature style. He's known for his all-black outfits and sunglasses, which have translated to all-black makeups of the Kyrie 3, PG1, Kobe AD and KD10's among others as you can see. So to the uniforms we go.

Nike

Knight's all-black preference also trickles into the uniforms, as you can see each is connected to one another through the application of black graphics and a black jock tag. It's basically a more aesthetically pleasing version of the NFL's Color Rush threads, with each game of the event expected to be color-on-color, versus a traditional home whites against road colors.

The Phil Knight Invitational will tip off on Nov. 23 in Portland, Oregon. I recommend sunglasses for your viewing experience, which will be carried by ESPN and its networks.

