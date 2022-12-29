Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Portland

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 10-4; Portland 8-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Portland Pilots are heading back home. The Pilots and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Earle A. Chiles Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Loyola Marymount winning the first 70-58 at home and Portland taking the second 86-76.

Last week, Portland lost to the California Riverside Highlanders on the road by a decisive 76-65 margin. Despite the loss, Portland got a solid performance out of forward Alden Applewhite, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Loyola Marymount in a 76-64 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last Wednesday. It was another big night for the Lions' guard Cam Shelton, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds along with seven dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pilots are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Loyola Marymount's win lifted them to 10-4 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 8-7. We'll see if Loyola Marymount can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Pilots are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Loyola Marymount have won nine out of their last 14 games against Portland.