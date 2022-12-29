Who's Playing
Loyola Marymount @ Portland
Current Records: Loyola Marymount 10-4; Portland 8-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Portland Pilots are heading back home. The Pilots and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Earle A. Chiles Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Loyola Marymount winning the first 70-58 at home and Portland taking the second 86-76.
Last week, Portland lost to the California Riverside Highlanders on the road by a decisive 76-65 margin. Despite the loss, Portland got a solid performance out of forward Alden Applewhite, who had 20 points.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Loyola Marymount in a 76-64 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last Wednesday. It was another big night for the Lions' guard Cam Shelton, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds along with seven dimes.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pilots are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Loyola Marymount's win lifted them to 10-4 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 8-7. We'll see if Loyola Marymount can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Odds
The Pilots are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Loyola Marymount have won nine out of their last 14 games against Portland.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Portland 86 vs. Loyola Marymount 76
- Jan 17, 2022 - Loyola Marymount 70 vs. Portland 58
- Jan 25, 2021 - Loyola Marymount 75 vs. Portland 50
- Feb 22, 2020 - Loyola Marymount 66 vs. Portland 58
- Jan 23, 2020 - Loyola Marymount 77 vs. Portland 65
- Feb 09, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 72 vs. Portland 55
- Jan 05, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 76 vs. Portland 64
- Mar 02, 2018 - Loyola Marymount 78 vs. Portland 72
- Feb 03, 2018 - Portland 68 vs. Loyola Marymount 66
- Jan 20, 2018 - Portland 72 vs. Loyola Marymount 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 66 vs. Portland 60
- Jan 14, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 79 vs. Portland 78
- Feb 06, 2016 - Portland 92 vs. Loyola Marymount 78
- Dec 21, 2015 - Portland 87 vs. Loyola Marymount 60