Who's Playing

Furman @ San Diego State

Regular Season Records: Furman 28-7; San Diego State 28-6

What to Know

The #18 San Diego State Aztecs and the Furman Paladins are set to clash at 12:10 p.m. ET March 18 at Amway Center in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, San Diego State beat the College of Charleston Cougars 63-57 on Thursday. The Aztecs' guard Matt Bradley filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Paladins earned some more postseason success in their contest on Thursday. They skirted by the Virginia Cavaliers 68-67 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard JP Pegues with 0:02 remaining. Furman got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jalen Slawson (19), guard Marcus Foster (14), guard Mike Bothwell (11), and Pegues (11).

San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: San Diego State comes into the matchup boasting the 28th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 63.4. But Furman enters the game with 81.7 points per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:10 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $104.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Paladins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.