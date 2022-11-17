Who's Playing

Utah State @ San Diego

Current Records: Utah State 3-0; San Diego 3-0

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the San Diego Toreros at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Everything went Utah State's way against the Santa Clara Broncos on Monday as they made off with a 96-74 win. Among those leading the charge for the Aggies was forward Taylor Funk, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds along with five steals.

Meanwhile, San Diego beat the New Jersey Tech Highlanders 74-64 on Sunday. San Diego got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jase Townsend (21), guard Eric Williams Jr. (16), guard Marcellus Earlington (15), and forward Jaiden Delaire (12).

Utah State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Utah State up to 3-0 and the Toreros to 3-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies are stumbling into the contest with the 144th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for Utah State, San Diego enters the game with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give San Diego the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.