Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Seton Hall and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against Butler.

If Seton Hall keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-9 in no time. On the other hand, Butler will have to make due with a 16-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Butler 16-11, Seton Hall 17-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.49

What to Know

Butler is 2-8 against the Pirates since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Butler is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs came up short against the Wildcats and fell 72-62.

Butler's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jahmyl Telfort, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds and two steals, and Posh Alexander who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Telfort didn't help Butler's cause all that much against the Bluejays on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Less helpful for Butler was DJ Davis' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

St. John's typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday Seton Hall proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Red Storm by a score of 68-62. The win was all the more spectacular given Seton Hall was down 19 points with 3:09 left in the first half.

Seton Hall got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kadary Richmond out in front who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Dre Davis was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Bulldogs have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-11 record this season. As for the Pirates, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 17-9.

Butler is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Butler came up short against the Pirates in their previous meeting back in January, falling 78-72. Can Butler avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Seton Hall is a 5-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pirates, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Butler.