Who's Playing

DePaul @ Seton Hall

Current Records: DePaul 9-14; Seton Hall 14-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the DePaul Blue Demons will be on the road. DePaul and the Seton Hall Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET Sunday at Prudential Center. The Blue Demons have some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Last week, DePaul lost to the Connecticut Huskies at home by a decisive 90-76 margin. Despite the loss, DePaul got a solid performance out of forward Javan Johnson, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall strolled past the St. John's Red Storm with points to spare this past Wednesday, taking the game 84-72. Four players on Seton Hall scored in the double digits: guard Al-Amir Dawes (21), guard Kadary Richmond (15), guard Jamir Harris (10), and forward KC Ndefo (10).

The Blue Demons have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take DePaul against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Seton Hall's win lifted them to 14-9 while DePaul's defeat dropped them down to 9-14. We'll see if the Pirates can repeat their recent success or if DePaul bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.49

Odds

The Pirates are a big 11-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seton Hall have won 12 out of their last 15 games against DePaul.