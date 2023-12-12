The Monmouth Hawks will face off against the Seton Hall Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Prudential Center. Seton Hall is 5-4 overall and 5-1 at home, while Monmouth is 5-4 overall and 1-3 on the road. These programs also met last season at Seton Hall and the Pirates came away with a 79-52 victory as 19.5-point favorites.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth spread: Seton Hall -15

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth over/under: 139.5 points

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth money line: Seton Hall -1418, Monmouth +850

What you need to know about Monmouth

Last Saturday, the Hawks edged the Northern Illinois Huskies out 74-71 with a 3-pointer by Jakari Spence as time expired. The junior guard has only attempted 26 shots from beyond the arc in his three-year career with Monmouth and Saturday's was unquestionably the biggest of his career.

Nikita Konstantynovskyi had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the victory while Xander Rice had 14 points. The Hawks shot 8-of-19 from the 3-point line and enter Tuesday's contest ranked 26th in the nation in 3-point shooting as a team (38.8%). Meanwhile, Seton Hall is 293rd in Division I hoops in team 3-point shooting (29.3%) and Monmouth could be looking to perimeter shooting as an equalizer.

What you need to know about Seton Hall

Meanwhile, Seton Hall fell 70-63 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday. It was the first time this season that Seton Hall let down their fans at home. However, Kadary Richmond had 21 points to go along with nine rebounds and the team also got some help courtesy of Dre Davis, who scored 12 points and pulled down six rebounds.

Richmond began his career at Syracuse but is now in his third season with Seton Hall. He is averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the season. Meanwhile, Davis is averaging 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 2023-24.

Key Betting Info

Monmouth has struggled as the underdog this season and is currently 2-4 SU in that position. Betting on the Hawks to win has been the most profitable play so far, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game are now up $800.06. Seton Hall is 2-3-1 against the spread as a favorite this season.

Some of the angles the model is balancing are:

MONMOUTH is 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 games when on the road.

MONMOUTH is 4-2 against the spread in their last 6 games when not the favorite.

SETON HALL is 2-3-1 against the spread in their last 6 games when at home.

