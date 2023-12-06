Teams looking to get back on track meet when the South Alabama Jaguars face the Mercer Bears in non-conference action on Wednesday morning. The Jaguars (4-5), who tied for seventh in the Sun Belt with Georgia Southern and Appalachian State at 9-9 and were 19-16 overall in 2022-23, have dropped two games in a row. The Bears (2-5), who were eighth in the Southern Conference at 6-12 and 14-19 overall a year ago, have also lost two straight. South Alabama is coming off a 70-52 loss at Jacksonville State on Thursday, while Mercer fell at Georgia 80-69 on Friday.

Tipoff from Hawkins Arena in Macon, Ga., is set for 11 a.m. ET. South Alabama leads the all-time series 3-1, but have not met since 1976. The Bears are 3-point favorites in the latest South Alabama vs. Mercer odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 132.5.

South Alabama vs. Mercer spread: Mercer -3

South Alabama vs. Mercer over/under: 132.5 points

South Alabama vs. Mercer money line: South Alabama +126, Mercer -148

SA: The Jaguars have hit the game total under in 10 of their last 17 away games (+2.10 units)

MER: The Bears have hit the first-half money line in their last five games at home (+5.35 units)

Why Mercer can cover

Senior forward Jalyn McCreary helps power the Bears. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last two games, and in six of seven games this season. In the loss to Georgia, he scored 15 points, grabbed four steals and had three rebounds. His best game was an 18-point and six-rebound performance in a 66-61 win over Chicago State on Nov. 9. For the year, he is averaging 13.7 points, five rebounds, 1.6 steals and one block.

Senior guard Robby Carmody is also having a solid season and has scored 10 or more points in four of seven games. His best performance was an 18-point, four-rebound and three-assist effort at Chicago State. He also scored 15 points and grabbed three rebounds in a 60-59 win over Tennessee State on Nov. 24. Carmody, who is in his first season with the team after spending the past four years at Notre Dame, is averaging 10.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.6 minutes of action.

Why South Alabama can cover

Three Jaguars players are averaging double-digit scoring, including senior guard Isiah Gaiter, who is in his first year with the program. He has scored 10 or more points in seven of nine games, including a 24-point effort in two games. The last was in an 86-74 win over SIU Edwardsville on Nov. 19. He narrowly missed a double-double in a 74-62 win over Lynn on Nov. 21. Gaiter is averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one steal in 34.1 minutes of action.

Also powering South Alabama is sophomore forward Julian Margrave. In six games, he has reached double-digit scoring in three, including a 22-point effort in a win over SIU-Edwardsville. For the year, he is averaging 11.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 28.2 minutes of action. He is connecting on 48.1% of his shots from the floor, including 40.5% from 3-point range.

How to make South Alabama vs. Mercer picks

