Who's Playing

Memphis @ South Florida

Current Records: Memphis 17-6; South Florida 10-13

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls haven't won a matchup against the Memphis Tigers since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. South Florida and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. The Bulls should still be riding high after a win, while the Tigers will be looking to right the ship.

South Florida netted a 71-63 victory over the East Carolina Pirates last Wednesday. South Florida's guard Tyler Harris filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 21 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Memphis this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 90-89 to the Tulane Green Wave. That makes it the first time this season the Tigers have let down their home crowd. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Kendric Davis (26), forward DeAndre Williams (19), guard Keonte Kennedy (16), and guard Jayden Hardaway (11).

Memphis' loss took them down to 17-6 while South Florida's victory pulled them up to 10-13. If the Bulls want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Memphis' DeAndre Williams, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 17 boards in addition to five assists, and Kendric Davis, who had 26 points and seven assists along with five rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won ten out of their last 14 games against South Florida.