Who's Playing

Wichita State @ South Florida

Current Records: Wichita State 7-8; South Florida 7-8

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls are 1-7 against the Wichita State Shockers since January of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Bulls and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. South Florida is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

South Florida was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 68-64 to the Temple Owls. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but South Florida had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding South Florida back was the mediocre play of guard Selton Miguel, who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Shockers came up short against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday, falling 70-61. Despite the defeat, Wichita State got a solid performance out of guard Craig Porter Jr., who had 19 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State have won seven out of their last eight games against South Florida.