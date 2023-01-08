Who's Playing
Wichita State @ South Florida
Current Records: Wichita State 7-8; South Florida 7-8
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls are 1-7 against the Wichita State Shockers since January of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Bulls and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. South Florida is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
South Florida was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 68-64 to the Temple Owls. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but South Florida had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding South Florida back was the mediocre play of guard Selton Miguel, who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Shockers came up short against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday, falling 70-61. Despite the defeat, Wichita State got a solid performance out of guard Craig Porter Jr., who had 19 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
Series History
Wichita State have won seven out of their last eight games against South Florida.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Wichita State 73 vs. South Florida 69
- Mar 12, 2021 - Wichita State 68 vs. South Florida 67
- Mar 06, 2021 - Wichita State 80 vs. South Florida 63
- Dec 22, 2020 - Wichita State 82 vs. South Florida 77
- Feb 20, 2020 - Wichita State 65 vs. South Florida 55
- Jan 21, 2020 - Wichita State 56 vs. South Florida 43
- Jan 22, 2019 - South Florida 54 vs. Wichita State 41
- Jan 07, 2018 - Wichita State 95 vs. South Florida 57