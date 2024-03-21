Halftime Report

Oregon is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-29 lead against Southern Carolina.

Oregon entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Southern Carolina step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Southern Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Oregon 20-11, Southern Carolina 25-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks and the Southern Carolina Gamecocks are set to clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in a Pac-12 postseason contest. Southern Carolina does have the home-court advantage, but Oregon is expected to win by one point.

Oregon entered their tilt with Colorado with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Ducks walked away with a 75-68 win over the Buffaloes on Saturday.

Oregon can attribute much of their success to N'Faly Dante, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. Jackson Shelstad was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Southern Carolina found out the hard way on Friday. They were dealt a punishing 86-55 loss at the hands of the Tigers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Southern Carolina in their matchups with Auburn: they've now lost eight in a row.

The Ducks' victory bumped their record up to 23-11. As for the Gamecocks, their defeat dropped their record down to 26-7.

Odds

Oregon is a slight 1-point favorite against Southern Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Gamecocks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

