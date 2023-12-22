Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Southern Indiana 3-9, Southern Illinois 7-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis will be home for the holidays to greet the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Banterra Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 42.3% better than the opposition, a fact Southern Illinois proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Bison by a score of 76-63.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Southern Illinois to victory, but perhaps none more so than Xavier Johnson, who scored 25 points along with five assists. The game was Johnson's fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Scottie Ebube, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They steamrolled past the Fighting Saints 79-47 at home. The win was just what Southern Indiana needed coming off of a 98-54 defeat in their prior contest.

The Salukis' win bumped their record up to 7-4. As for the Screaming Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 3-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Southern Illinois just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Southern Indiana, though, as they've only made 41% of their shots per game this season. Given Southern Illinois' sizeable advantage in that area, Southern Indiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Illinois lost to Southern Indiana at home by a decisive 71-53 margin in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Will Southern Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Southern Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.