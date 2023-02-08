Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 10-15; Southern Illinois 18-7

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. Illinois-Chicago and the Southern Illinois Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Banterra Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Flames netted a 70-61 win over the Evansville Aces this past Saturday. The top scorers for Illinois-Chicago were guard Steven Clay (17 points), guard Jace Carter (15 points), and guard Tre Anderson (15 points).

Meanwhile, everything went SIU's way against the Missouri State Bears on Sunday as they made off with a 73-53 victory. SIU relied on the efforts of guard Lance Jones, who had 18 points, and forward Troy D'Amico, who had 15 points.

The wins brought Illinois-Chicago up to 10-15 and the Salukis to 18-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Flames are 49th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67 on average. SIU's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 11th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.9. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.40

Odds

The Salukis are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.