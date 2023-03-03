Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Southern Illinois

Regular Season Records: Missouri State 17-14; Southern Illinois 22-9

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis and the Missouri State Bears are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 3 at Enterprise Center in the second round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney. SIU is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The Salukis came out on top in a nail-biter against the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Sunday, sneaking past 68-65. SIU's guard Lance Jones filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Bears earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They strolled past Illinois-Chicago with points to spare, taking the matchup 74-57. MSU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Jonathan Mogbo led the charge as he had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: SIU ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.6 on average. Less enviably, the Bears are 27th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Salukis are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Illinois have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Missouri State.