Who's Playing
Missouri State @ Southern Illinois
Regular Season Records: Missouri State 17-14; Southern Illinois 22-9
What to Know
The Southern Illinois Salukis and the Missouri State Bears are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 3 at Enterprise Center in the second round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney. SIU is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
The Salukis came out on top in a nail-biter against the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Sunday, sneaking past 68-65. SIU's guard Lance Jones filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.
Meanwhile, the Bears earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They strolled past Illinois-Chicago with points to spare, taking the matchup 74-57. MSU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Jonathan Mogbo led the charge as he had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: SIU ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.6 on average. Less enviably, the Bears are 27th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Salukis are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Southern Illinois have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Missouri State.
- Feb 05, 2023 - Southern Illinois 73 vs. Missouri State 53
- Jan 21, 2023 - Southern Illinois 61 vs. Missouri State 57
- Feb 02, 2022 - Missouri State 69 vs. Southern Illinois 54
- Jan 12, 2022 - Missouri State 81 vs. Southern Illinois 76
- Feb 17, 2021 - Missouri State 68 vs. Southern Illinois 53
- Feb 10, 2021 - Missouri State 65 vs. Southern Illinois 53
- Feb 29, 2020 - Missouri State 84 vs. Southern Illinois 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - Southern Illinois 68 vs. Missouri State 66
- Feb 06, 2019 - Missouri State 65 vs. Southern Illinois 59
- Jan 02, 2019 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Missouri State 70
- Mar 02, 2018 - Southern Illinois 67 vs. Missouri State 63
- Feb 14, 2018 - Southern Illinois 81 vs. Missouri State 80
- Jan 27, 2018 - Southern Illinois 79 vs. Missouri State 77
- Jan 28, 2017 - Southern Illinois 85 vs. Missouri State 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Missouri State 67
- Feb 27, 2016 - Southern Illinois 78 vs. Missouri State 68
- Jan 24, 2016 - Southern Illinois 80 vs. Missouri State 65