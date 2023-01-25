Who's Playing

Fordham @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Fordham 15-4; St. Bonaventure 10-10

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies are 9-0 against the Fordham Rams since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. St. Bonaventure and Fordham will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. The Bonnies have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

This past Saturday, St. Bonaventure lost to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on the road by a decisive 67-55 margin. Guard Daryl Banks III wasn't much of a difference maker for St. Bonaventure; Banks III finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Duquesne Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. The Rams netted a 65-58 win. Forward Khalid Moore was the offensive standout of the contest for Fordham, picking up 19 points in addition to seven boards.

The Bonnies are now 10-10 while Fordham sits at 15-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: St. Bonaventure is stumbling into the matchup with the 49th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.1 on average. Fordham has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 51st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Bonnies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won all of the games they've played against Fordham in the last nine years.