Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: UMBC 5-7, St. Peter's 3-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will head out on the road to face off against the St. Peter's Peacocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Yanitelli Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 3 on offense, a fact UMBC found out the hard way on Saturday. The matchup between the Retrievers and the Tigers wasn't particularly close, with the Retrievers falling 89-73. UMBC has struggled against Towson recently, as their match on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

UMBC struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Peacocks came up short against the Dukes on Friday and fell 68-59.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Mouhamed Sow, who scored ten points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Sow has scored all season.

The Retrievers' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-7. As for the Peacocks, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMBC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.9 points per game. It's a different story for St. Peter's, though, as they've been averaging only 61.2 points per game. The only thing between UMBC and another offensive beatdown is St. Peter's. Will they be able to keep them contained?

UMBC is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

St. Peter's is a big 8.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.