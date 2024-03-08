Thursday night's men's basketball game between Temple and UAB was flagged by U.S. Integrity, a gambling watchdog company that works to combat illicit college sports betting and fraud, for unusual betting activity on the game, Sports Illustrated reported Thursday night. An AAC official told SI they were aware it was flagged.

Thursday night's game between the Blazers and the Owls opened with UAB as a narrow favorite before the line changed dramatically during the day in the lead-up to the game. UAB was at one point favored by eight points in the market before the line closed at UAB -7. Big line movements aren't uncommon with injuries, uncertainty with health or with books taking large action on one side or the other, but there were no known ailments that could explain the large swings.

UAB won 100-72 on the road.

SI reported Thursday that in addition to the flag ahead of Thursday's game, U.S. Integrity "has been monitoring" Temple games for a while. Temple (11-19) is 12-15-2 against the spread, according to TeamRankings data. The Owls have lost 12 of their last 15 games.

A game being flagged for unusual betting activity is not itself incriminating, but in recent history, U.S. Integrity stepping in for a game has not portended well for bad actors. The company was also involved in the infamous Alabama baseball betting scandal after suspicious wagering activity was alerted before the game. Alabama coach Brad Bohanon was later fired for his involvement.

Temple is in its first year under head coach Adam Fisher, who replaced Aaron McKie. Fisher's Owls are tied for last place in the American Athletic Conference with one regular season game remaining before postseason play.