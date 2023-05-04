Alabama has fired baseball head coach Brad Bohannon following an ESPN report regarding "suspicious wagering activity" related to the team's games. New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania are no longer allowing bettors to place wagers on the Crimson Tide's games while an investigation is ongoing.

"Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees," the school said in a statement on Thursday. "Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review."

Bohannon and interim head coach Jason Jackson are also being sued by a former player due to alleged mistreatment of an injury.

According to ESPN's report, the Ohio Casino Control Commission suspended betting on the team's baseball games after U.S. Integrity, which is a Las Vegas independent company, detected some suspicious bets on Friday's Alabama/LSU game. According to NOLA.com, there are a parlay involving Alabama/LSU as well as a "large" straight bet on LSU to win.

Those wagers were placed at the BetMGM sportsbook at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.

Alabama pitcher Luke Holman was slated to start that contest, but reliever Hagan Banks was told an hour before the game that he would be starting instead.

The NCAA prohibits "participation in sports wagering activities and from providing information to individuals involved in or associated with any type of sports wagering activities concerning intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition,"

"The NCAA takes sports wagering very seriously and is committed to the protection of student-athlete well-being and the integrity of competition," the NCAA said in a statement to AL.com. "We are aware of this issue and actively gathering additional information."

Alabama stated on Tuesday that the school "became aware of this situation" on Monday and was investigating the matter.