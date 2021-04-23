On Thursday, 19-year-old Terrence Clarke, a former Kentucky guard who had declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, died following a car accident, according to multiple sources. The NBA Draft bound player was involved in the accident in the Los Angeles-area. His mother was by his side when he passed.
"I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said.
Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics, spoke highly of Clarke, saying, "We are stunned by this sudden, heartbreaking tragedy. Terrence was a young man who was so full of life and so full of promise. We hurt and grieve with his family, his friends, and his teammates and coaches, and our prayers are with all of them in this unimaginable loss."
The Boston native declared for the NBA Draft in March.
Here are some reactions to the news:
Condolences to Terrence Clarke’s family. He had a bright future ahead but had already made a huge impact off the court in the City of Boston.— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2021
RIP TC 💚 pic.twitter.com/xsfL1KZg7n
I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. I ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence Clarke and his family. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/a1E1gysxxi pic.twitter.com/1unTygk4Tt— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 23, 2021
R.I.P TClark 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 prayers for his family.— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) April 23, 2021
Damn. RIP Terrence Clarke 🙏🏾— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 23, 2021
Man 🙏🏾💔 https://t.co/I9fZi7pzVv— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) April 23, 2021
Prayers sent to Terrance Clarke’s family & friends.— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 23, 2021
Hurts my soul hearing this news. 💔
R.I.P 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/R2B8XFleJK
MAN THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE I WAS JUST TALKING ABOUT TERRANCE CLARKE’S GAME LAST WEEK SMH R.I.P YOUNG KING! 🙏🏿💔 #GoneToSoon😢— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) April 23, 2021
No family should have to go through this ... Keeping the Clarke family in my prayers❤️ RIP young king— Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) April 23, 2021
💔💔💔— Marvin Bagley III (@MB3FIVE) April 23, 2021