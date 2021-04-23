On Thursday, 19-year-old Terrence Clarke, a former Kentucky guard who had declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, died following a car accident, according to multiple sources. The NBA Draft bound player was involved in the accident in the Los Angeles-area. His mother was by his side when he passed.

"I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said.

Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics, spoke highly of Clarke, saying, "We are stunned by this sudden, heartbreaking tragedy. Terrence was a young man who was so full of life and so full of promise. We hurt and grieve with his family, his friends, and his teammates and coaches, and our prayers are with all of them in this unimaginable loss."

The Boston native declared for the NBA Draft in March.

