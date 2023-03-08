A bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be awarded at The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday evening. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders take on the Northwestern State Demons in the final of the 2023 Southland Conference Tournament. Texas A&M-CC is 22-10 overall and 15-4 in conference play this season, winning 11 of its last 12 games. Northwestern State is also 22-10 overall with a 14-5 mark against Southland opponents.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Texas A&M-CC as a 3-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 146 in the latest Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern State odds.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern State spread: TAMCC -3

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern State over/under: 146 points

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern State money line: TAMCC -155, NW St. +130

TXAMCC: The Islanders are 13-6 against the spread in Southland games

NWST: The Demons are 8-10-1 against the spread in Southland games

Why Texas A&M-CC can cover



Texas A&M-CC is spurred by a pair of dynamic seniors. Senior forward Isaac Mushila leads the team with 9.8 rebounds per game, and he adds 14.9 points per game on 55.3% shooting this season. Senior guard Trevian Tennyson is the team's leading scorer with 15.8 points per game, and he is converting more than 41% of 3-point attempts. That duo keys the Southland's best offense this season, as the Islanders lead the conference in points per game and points per possession.

Texas A&M-CC also sits atop the Southland in offensive rebound rate, securing 34.0% of missed shots, and the Islanders are No. 1 in 3-point accuracy (40.1%) and free throw accuracy (80.7%) in conference games. Texas A&M-CC brings top-four marks in both free throw creation rate and turnover rate (18.2%), and the Islanders are facing a Northwestern State defense that is extremely poor on the defensive glass. The Demons secure only 68.3% of available defensive rebounds after forcing a missed shot.

Why Northwestern State can cover

Northwestern State excels on both sides of the floor when compared to Southland foes. The Demons are No. 2 in the conference in offensive efficiency on a per-possession basis, and Northwestern State is in the top two in both offensive rebound rate (33.4%) and 2-point accuracy (55.2%) this season. Northwestern State is also facing a Texas A&M-CC defense that is dead-last in the conference in 2-point defense (53.8%), with bottom-three marks in block rate (4.8%) and free throw rate allowed.

The Demons commit a turnover on only 18.0% of offensive possessions, and that ball security helps to boost the team's defense by preventing transition opportunities. Northwestern State is also in the top three of the Southland in defense, including the best opponent shooting metrics in the conference. The Demons are holding opponents to 33.5% shooting from 3-point range and 49.3% inside the arc this season, with Texas A&M-CC shooting just 49.9% on 2-point attempts.

